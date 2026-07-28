Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target suggests a potential upside of 5.12% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brixmor Property Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $34.00.

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Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE BRX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $32.34. 1,126,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,768. The business's fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $354.39 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 31.99%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 686.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,176,486 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $149,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,307,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,384,526 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $324,722,000 after buying an additional 2,275,242 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 49.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,395,999 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $177,041,000 after buying an additional 2,119,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,503,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

Further Reading

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