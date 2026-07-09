Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. UBS Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BRX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.75 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE BRX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 235,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,177. The business's 50 day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.22. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $354.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,215.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brixmor Property Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brixmor Property Group wasn't on the list.

While Brixmor Property Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here