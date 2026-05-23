Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Erste Group Bank lowered Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $448.10.

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Broadcom Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $414.14 on Thursday. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $226.18 and a 1 year high of $442.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $373.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business's revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $658,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $105,244,000. Wellington Grp LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Grp LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $2,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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