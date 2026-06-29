Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading 2% Higher - Time to Buy?

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) were up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $376.21 and last traded at $372.45. 23,518,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 26,495,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $365.02.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $485.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Up 2.0%

The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $411.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 17,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.12, for a total value of $6,077,591.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,215,975.84. The trade was a 20.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,385 shares of company stock worth $21,301,057. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 546.2% during the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here