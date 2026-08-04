Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 15.03%.The firm's revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY 2027 guidance to 10.370-10.750 EPS.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE BR opened at $157.41 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $133.83 and a 1 year high of $271.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business's 50-day moving average is $146.94 and its 200 day moving average is $164.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 275 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $221.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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