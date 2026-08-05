Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the business services provider's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price suggests a potential upside of 39.05% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $225.14.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR traded down $6.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.82. The company's stock had a trading volume of 475,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $133.83 and a one year high of $271.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $147.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.63.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 15.03%.The company's revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2027 guidance at 10.370-10.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,994,841 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,343,572,000 after purchasing an additional 375,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,869 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $746,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,007,968 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $448,118,000 after purchasing an additional 35,169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,711,824 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $407,705,000 after purchasing an additional 105,696 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,304,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadridge Financial Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded estimates. Adjusted EPS rose 8% year over year to $3.82, ahead of the $3.76 consensus, while revenue increased 7.5% to $2.22 billion versus expectations of $2.17 billion. Recurring revenue grew 8%, operating income increased 10%, and closed sales jumped 39% to $158 million. Broadridge Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Adjusted EPS rose 8% year over year to $3.82, ahead of the $3.76 consensus, while revenue increased 7.5% to $2.22 billion versus expectations of $2.17 billion. Recurring revenue grew 8%, operating income increased 10%, and closed sales jumped 39% to $158 million. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns were increased. Broadridge raised its quarterly dividend 11.8% to $1.09 per share, marking its 20th consecutive annual increase, and announced a new $1.5 billion share-repurchase authorization. Broadridge Financial Raises Dividend by 12%, Sets New $1.5 Billion Stock Buyback

Broadridge raised its quarterly dividend 11.8% to $1.09 per share, marking its 20th consecutive annual increase, and announced a new $1.5 billion share-repurchase authorization. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable. Needham reiterated a Buy rating and a $230 price target, citing the earnings beat, improving closed sales, and strategic investments in growth areas. Broadridge Earns Buy Rating

Needham reiterated a Buy rating and a $230 price target, citing the earnings beat, improving closed sales, and strategic investments in growth areas. Positive Sentiment: Digital expansion continues. Broadridge is partnering with Payward Services to provide shareholder communications and proxy voting for eligible holders of xStocks tokenized equities, supporting its tokenization strategy. Broadridge and Payward Services Collaboration

Broadridge is partnering with Payward Services to provide shareholder communications and proxy voting for eligible holders of xStocks tokenized equities, supporting its tokenization strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Fiscal 2027 guidance was solid but not clearly ahead of expectations. Management expects 6%–8% recurring-revenue growth and 8%–12% adjusted EPS growth; its $10.37–$10.75 EPS range surrounds the roughly $10.41 consensus estimate. Broadridge Fiscal 2027 Guidance

Management expects 6%–8% recurring-revenue growth and 8%–12% adjusted EPS growth; its $10.37–$10.75 EPS range surrounds the roughly $10.41 consensus estimate. Negative Sentiment: Potential near-term pressure is valuation and expectations. With the earnings beat and strategic announcements already attracting investor attention, the stock’s decline suggests some holders may be selling into strength because fiscal 2027 guidance did not deliver a major upside surprise.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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