Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Sets New 1-Year Low - Here's What Happened

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $139.50 and last traded at $139.5680, with a volume of 1197218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.88.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $221.57.

Read Our Latest Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 3.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 15.03%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,972,799 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $469,862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 918,700 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $218,807,000 after purchasing an additional 292,801 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 290,717 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $65,260,000 after purchasing an additional 62,273 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 467.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 201,791 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,034,000 after purchasing an additional 166,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company's stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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