Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.05. The stock had a trading volume of 106,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,110. The company's 50-day moving average price is $154.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.23. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.79 and a fifty-two week high of $271.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BR

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $155. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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