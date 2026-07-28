Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Posts Earnings Results

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 31.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%.

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Broadway Financial Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:BYFC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 24,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a market cap of $94.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded Broadway Financial from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Broadway Financial has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadway Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Driver sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $60,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,374.96. This trade represents a 70.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne-Kent A. Bradshaw sold 8,600 shares of Broadway Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,359 shares in the company, valued at $314,241.78. This trade represents a 20.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $155,250. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation is a bank holding company based in Los Angeles, California. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Broadway Federal Bank, the company provides retail and commercial banking products and services. Its offerings include deposit accounts such as checking, savings and certificates of deposit, along with consumer loans, mortgage financing and small-business lending.

Founded in 1946, Broadway Financial has established a presence throughout the Southern California region, focusing on personalized service for individuals, families and small- to mid-sized enterprises.

Further Reading

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