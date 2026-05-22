Brokers Issue Forecasts for IDEX's Q1 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for IDEX's current full-year earnings is $8.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX's Q2 2027 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.15 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.The firm had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $845.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS.

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IEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus raised shares of IDEX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $240.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEX

IDEX Trading Down 1.3%

IEX opened at $205.57 on Friday. IDEX has a one year low of $157.25 and a one year high of $223.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business's 50 day moving average price is $200.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 104.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in IDEX by 61.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $3,311,159.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,346,134.76. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from IDEX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. IDEX's dividend payout ratio is 42.01%.

IDEX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting IDEX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple near- and longer-term EPS forecasts for IDEX, including FY2026 to $8.46, FY2027 to $9.15, and FY2028 to $10.18, signaling analyst confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory.

Zacks Research raised multiple near- and longer-term EPS forecasts for IDEX, including FY2026 to $8.46, FY2027 to $9.15, and FY2028 to $10.18, signaling analyst confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, including Q2 2026 to $2.11, Q4 2026 to $2.18, Q1 2027 to $2.07, Q2 2027 to $2.43, Q3 2027 to $2.33, and Q4 2027 to $2.32, which may help investors see improving fundamentals ahead.

The firm also lifted quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, including Q2 2026 to $2.11, Q4 2026 to $2.18, Q1 2027 to $2.07, Q2 2027 to $2.43, Q3 2027 to $2.33, and Q4 2027 to $2.32, which may help investors see improving fundamentals ahead. Neutral Sentiment: A separate article questioned whether IDEX remains attractive after recent gains and mixed valuation signals, suggesting the stock may still face debate around valuation even as earnings expectations improve. Is IDEX (IEX) Still Attractive After Recent Gains And Mixed Valuation Signals

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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