Brokers Issue Forecasts for S&P Global FY2026 Earnings

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for S&P Global in a report released on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $18.68 for the year. The consensus estimate for S&P Global's current full-year earnings is $17.61 per share.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 31.37%.The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.500-17.750 EPS.

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A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on S&P Global from $521.00 to $513.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on S&P Global from $555.00 to $553.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of S&P Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $523.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $420.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.10. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tema ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.7% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. William Mack & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in S&P Global by 69.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,852 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's payout ratio is 23.69%.

More S&P Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly results and business momentum: Record performance in Ratings and Indices helped lift revenue, margins, profit and cash flow. Management also highlighted strength in benchmarks, AI-related growth and profitable expansion across its businesses. S&P Global Q2 Earnings Beat on Ratings & Indices Strength

Record performance in Ratings and Indices helped lift revenue, margins, profit and cash flow. Management also highlighted strength in benchmarks, AI-related growth and profitable expansion across its businesses. Positive Sentiment: Large buyback planned: S&P Global expects to repurchase more than $7 billion of stock in 2026, particularly following the Mobility spin-off. The buyback could support per-share earnings and signals management confidence in cash generation. S&P Global buyback and outlook

S&P Global expects to repurchase more than $7 billion of stock in 2026, particularly following the Mobility spin-off. The buyback could support per-share earnings and signals management confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Expanded private-markets data offering: With Intelligence datasets covering investor allocations, fund performance and deal information are being added to Capital IQ Pro, strengthening S&P Global Market Intelligence’s integrated and AI-powered product suite. Expanded private markets datasets

With Intelligence datasets covering investor allocations, fund performance and deal information are being added to Capital IQ Pro, strengthening S&P Global Market Intelligence’s integrated and AI-powered product suite. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive: JPMorgan, Barclays and Baird trimmed price targets but retained bullish ratings, while Citi raised its target to $500 and maintained a buy rating. The target reductions suggest more cautious near-term expectations, although analysts still see substantial upside.

JPMorgan, Barclays and Baird trimmed price targets but retained bullish ratings, while Citi raised its target to $500 and maintained a buy rating. The target reductions suggest more cautious near-term expectations, although analysts still see substantial upside. Negative Sentiment: Guidance reset overshadows the beat: The FY2026 EPS forecast trails consensus, and at least one research firm lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate. Investors appear to be treating the outlook and post-spin-off earnings comparisons as more important than the modest second-quarter beat. S&P Global second-quarter results

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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