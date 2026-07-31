Brokers Offer Predictions for ICICI Bank FY2027 Earnings

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of ICICI Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.64. The consensus estimate for ICICI Bank's current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for ICICI Bank's FY2028 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IBN. Weiss Ratings cut ICICI Bank from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ICICI Bank from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised ICICI Bank from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of ICICI Bank from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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ICICI Bank Price Performance

ICICI Bank stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $33.79. The stock's 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.30.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of ($2,429.85) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICICI Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,772,858 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,602,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,437 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 29,195,789 shares of the bank's stock worth $870,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,312 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,407,285 shares of the bank's stock worth $707,602,000 after purchasing an additional 928,329 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 43.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,932,141 shares of the bank's stock valued at $334,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,733,336 shares of the bank's stock valued at $349,660,000 after purchasing an additional 135,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company's stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited is an Indian multinational banking and financial services company that provides a broad range of products and services to retail, corporate and institutional customers. The bank traces its origins to the Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India, founded in 1955, and was converted into a commercial bank during the 1990s as part of its evolution into a full-service financial institution. It is one of India's largest private-sector banks and is listed in the United States as an American depositary receipt under the ticker IBN.

The bank's core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, credit cards and payments), corporate and commercial banking (working capital, term lending, trade finance and cash management), and treasury operations.

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