Brokers Offer Predictions for Perfect Q3 Earnings

Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF - Free Report) - Analysts at Sidoti issued their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Perfect in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Sidoti analyst A. Shah anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Perfect's current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Perfect's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Perfect in a report on Friday, July 17th. Noble Financial downgraded Perfect from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

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Perfect Price Performance

PERF opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. Perfect has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $2.16.

Perfect (NYSE:PERF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter. Perfect had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 3.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perfect

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PERF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perfect by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,938,529 shares of the company's stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 464,702 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in Perfect in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new position in Perfect in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Perfect by 164.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,595 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 21,495 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Perfect by 63.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,477 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 15,754 shares during the period.

Key Stories Impacting Perfect

Here are the key news stories impacting Perfect this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti significantly raised its earnings outlook. Analyst A. Shah increased the FY2026 EPS forecast to $0.08 from $0.04 and the FY2027 forecast to $0.10 from $0.05. Sidoti also lifted estimates for multiple 2026 and 2027 quarters, generally to $0.02 EPS, with Q4 2027 projected at $0.03. The FY2026 and FY2027 projections are above the current full-year consensus of $0.06.

Analyst A. Shah increased the FY2026 EPS forecast to $0.08 from $0.04 and the FY2027 forecast to $0.10 from $0.05. Sidoti also lifted estimates for multiple 2026 and 2027 quarters, generally to $0.02 EPS, with Q4 2027 projected at $0.03. The FY2026 and FY2027 projections are above the current full-year consensus of $0.06. Positive Sentiment: Noble Financial also raised its projections. Analyst M. Kupinski increased FY2026 EPS to $0.07 from $0.05 and FY2027 EPS to $0.07 from $0.04. Estimates for both Q3 and Q4 2026 were raised to $0.02 per share from $0.01.

Analyst M. Kupinski increased FY2026 EPS to $0.07 from $0.05 and FY2027 EPS to $0.07 from $0.04. Estimates for both Q3 and Q4 2026 were raised to $0.02 per share from $0.01. Positive Sentiment: Potential valuation and strategic-interest support. A separate analysis described Perfect Corp. as potentially undervalued and identified the company as a possible merger candidate, which could attract investor interest beyond its operating results. Perfect Corp.: Likely Undervalued But Also Viable As A Merger Bet

A separate analysis described Perfect Corp. as potentially undervalued and identified the company as a possible merger candidate, which could attract investor interest beyond its operating results. Neutral Sentiment: Noble Financial maintained a “Market Perform” rating. This suggests the firm sees improving earnings potential but not enough evidence yet to recommend materially outperforming the market.

About Perfect

Perfect Corp NYSE: PERF is a technology company specializing in beauty and personal care solutions. The company develops AI- and AR-driven platforms that enable virtual product try-on, personalized skincare analysis and digital marketing tools for cosmetics brands and retailers. Its software as a service (SaaS) offerings allow users to preview makeup and skincare products in real time, drive customer engagement across e-commerce and social media channels, and collect data-driven insights into consumer preferences.

The core products include virtual try-on applications, skin diagnostic tools and AI-powered recommendation engines.

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