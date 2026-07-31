Brokers Offer Predictions for Unilever FY2026 Earnings

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unilever in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.67. The consensus estimate for Unilever's current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Unilever's FY2027 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

UL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Unilever from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Unilever from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.55.

Get Unilever alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Unilever

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $65.37 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.33. Unilever has a one year low of $54.75 and a one year high of $74.97.

Institutional Trading of Unilever

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,704,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 674.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,794,600 shares of the company's stock worth $159,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,625 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,027,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 944.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,417,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,107,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company's stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC is a global consumer goods company with roots dating back to the early 20th century, formed from the merger of the British firm Lever Brothers and the Dutch company Margarine Unie. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded products in personal care, home care and foods and refreshments. Unilever's corporate structure and listings reflect its long history in both the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, and it operates at scale across diverse consumer markets worldwide.

Unilever's business is organized around major product categories—Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care and Foods & Refreshment—and includes numerous well-known consumer brands across those categories.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Unilever, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Unilever wasn't on the list.

While Unilever currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here