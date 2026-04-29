Brokers Set Expectations for Bank of America FY2026 Earnings

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report released on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.34. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of America's current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Bank of America's FY2027 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.02.

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Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $57.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America's payout ratio is 27.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,362,000. The trade was a 21.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 227,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,357,614.86. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,832 shares of company stock worth $11,094,960. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 7,896 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,847 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Daiwa Securities raised its price target on BAC to $61 and kept an "Overweight" rating, signaling a roughly mid-teens upside from current levels and prompting buy-side interest. Daiwa raises PT to $61

Daiwa Securities raised its price target on BAC to $61 and kept an "Overweight" rating, signaling a roughly mid-teens upside from current levels and prompting buy-side interest. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America’s recent Q1 results (EPS $1.11 vs. $1.00 est.; revenue $30.27B vs. $29.72B est.) continue to underpin optimism about loan growth, trading revenue and profitability — a core reason analysts are upgrading and defending higher valuations. (Company Q1 release / consensus data)

Bank of America’s recent Q1 results (EPS $1.11 vs. $1.00 est.; revenue $30.27B vs. $29.72B est.) continue to underpin optimism about loan growth, trading revenue and profitability — a core reason analysts are upgrading and defending higher valuations. (Company Q1 release / consensus data) Positive Sentiment: Macro/sector write-ups picked BAC as a beneficiary of a solid Q1 and improved outlook for investment banks — Zacks included BAC among investment-bank picks after strong results. That reinforces momentum among institutional investors. Zacks: Buy these banks

Macro/sector write-ups picked BAC as a beneficiary of a solid Q1 and improved outlook for investment banks — Zacks included BAC among investment-bank picks after strong results. That reinforces momentum among institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: Chart-of-the-day pieces highlighting Bank of America’s flagship “sleep like a baby” portfolio performing extremely well this year bolster confidence in management’s asset allocation and fee income prospects. Yahoo: Chart of the Day

Chart-of-the-day pieces highlighting Bank of America’s flagship “sleep like a baby” portfolio performing extremely well this year bolster confidence in management’s asset allocation and fee income prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces assessing whether Wall Street is broadly bullish on BAC provide mixed takes — many analysts are constructive but some call BAC fairly valued at current multiples, leaving room for consolidation. MSN: Are analysts bullish?

Coverage pieces assessing whether Wall Street is broadly bullish on BAC provide mixed takes — many analysts are constructive but some call BAC fairly valued at current multiples, leaving room for consolidation. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and market-commentary roundups (e.g., Kalkine) highlight valuation, buybacks, and rate-sensitivity as the main drivers — these are longer-term fundamental considerations rather than immediate catalysts. Kalkine: What's driving attention

Analyst and market-commentary roundups (e.g., Kalkine) highlight valuation, buybacks, and rate-sensitivity as the main drivers — these are longer-term fundamental considerations rather than immediate catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Trade/structural ideas tied to BAC’s preferreds and capital structure are circulating among traders (pair-trade ideas), which may boost liquidity in derivative/preferred markets but have limited immediate impact on common shares. Seeking Alpha: Preferreds pair trade

Trade/structural ideas tied to BAC’s preferreds and capital structure are circulating among traders (pair-trade ideas), which may boost liquidity in derivative/preferred markets but have limited immediate impact on common shares. Negative Sentiment: News that Berkshire Hathaway's new leadership is reshuffling large positions (article about Greg Abel trimming a former top holding) has stoked concern about institutional selling patterns; if major holders reduce stakes, that can temporarily pressure BAC or banking peers. Fool: Berkshire holdings update

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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