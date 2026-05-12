Brokers Set Expectations for CF Industries FY2027 Earnings

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) - Research analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of CF Industries in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $9.97 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.79. The consensus estimate for CF Industries' current full-year earnings is $13.53 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CF. Weiss Ratings upgraded CF Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on CF Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $132.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $118.27.

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CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.42. The business's 50 day moving average is $122.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.97. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $75.42 and a 12-month high of $141.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 18,041 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $2,454,658.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,977.72. This trade represents a 24.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Patrick Mcgrane sold 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $427,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,256.50. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,408 shares of company stock worth $9,971,298. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in CF Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,870 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 14,703 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 21.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,558 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 141.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company's stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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