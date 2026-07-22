Brokers Set Expectations for GLSI Q1 Earnings

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen expects that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Greenwich LifeSciences' current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences' Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GLSI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Greenwich LifeSciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ GLSI opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLSI. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $627,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,657 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc NASDAQ: GLSI is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immune modulators for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product pipeline includes candidates engineered to activate or regulate key components of the innate and adaptive immune systems, with programs advancing through preclinical and early-stage clinical studies.

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Greenwich LifeSciences conducts its research and development activities primarily in the United States.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Greenwich LifeSciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Greenwich LifeSciences wasn't on the list.

While Greenwich LifeSciences currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here