Brokers Set Expectations for Harley-Davidson FY2026 Earnings

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson's current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HOG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.22.

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Harley-Davidson Stock Down 2.5%

HOG stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,764 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In other news, CFO Jonathan R. Root sold 1,554 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $37,622.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $787,018.68. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,640. This trade represents a 58.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,572 shares of company stock valued at $199,041. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Harley-Davidson's payout ratio is currently 42.61%.

Trending Headlines about Harley-Davidson

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About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

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