Brokers Set Expectations for OTCMKTS:DTEGY FY2026 Earnings

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deutsche Telekom in a research note issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.57. Erste Group Bank has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deutsche Telekom's current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Deutsche Telekom's FY2027 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DTEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research raised Deutsche Telekom from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Deutsche Telekom Stock Down 0.6%

OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $31.19 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $152.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $34.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Deutsche Telekom has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.540 EPS.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG is a leading European telecommunications company headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The firm provides a broad range of telecommunications and information technology services for consumer, business and wholesale customers. Its core activities include fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet access, television services and a suite of enterprise IT and network solutions.

Deutsche Telekom offers consumer products under well-known retail brands in its home market and across Europe, and operates extensive mobile networks including 4G and 5G infrastructure.

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