Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Expected to Release Earnings on Monday

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to announce earnings of ($0.0555) per share and revenue of $735.6290 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 15,050.32% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $764.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.16 million. On average, analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Brookdale Senior Living Trading Down 0.1%

BKD opened at $14.59 on Monday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKD. Compass Point began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brookdale Senior Living

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100,420 shares of the company's stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 36,604 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 34.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 138,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 67.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,171,161 shares of the company's stock worth $13,591,000 after purchasing an additional 876,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth about $181,000.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc NYSE: BKD is one of the nation's largest operators of senior living communities, offering a full spectrum of living options that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement communities, respite care and skilled nursing services. The company emphasizes programs and amenities that support wellness, social engagement and overall quality of life for older adults.

Across the United States and Puerto Rico, Brookdale manages more than 700 communities serving tens of thousands of residents.

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