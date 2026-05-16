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Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
May 16, 2026
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Key Points

  • Brookfield Corporation has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from 14 research firms, with an average 12-month price target of $56.40. Most analysts rate it a buy or better, though a couple of hold ratings remain.
  • The company recently reported Q1 EPS of $0.67, topping expectations by $0.06, even as revenue matched estimates and the stock’s near-term sentiment was slightly weighed down by the earnings miss versus broader expectations. Analysts still expect 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • Brookfield also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share, payable June 30, which works out to a 0.6% annualized yield. Institutional ownership remains high, with about 61.6% of shares held by institutional investors.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

BN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partners Value Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. now owns 181,405,955 shares of the company's stock worth $8,324,719,000 after purchasing an additional 60,468,651 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $1,894,354,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,652,306 shares of the company's stock worth $5,215,504,000 after acquiring an additional 32,760,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,103,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,228,915,000 after buying an additional 31,543,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,069,016 shares of the company's stock worth $4,546,443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,755,354 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE BN opened at $45.48 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.32. Brookfield has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Brookfield's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Key Headlines Impacting Brookfield

Here are the key news stories impacting Brookfield this week:

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Brookfield (NYSE:BN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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