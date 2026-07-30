Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.46%.The business's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' conference call:

Positive Sentiment: Brookfield Infrastructure reported second-quarter FFO of $702 million, or $0.89 per unit, up 10% year over year and in line with its long-term growth target. Growth was supported by inflation-linked increases, stronger transport and midstream activity, and newly commissioned data projects.

Brookfield Infrastructure reported second-quarter FFO of $702 million, or $0.89 per unit, up 10% year over year and in line with its long-term growth target. Growth was supported by inflation-linked increases, stronger transport and midstream activity, and newly commissioned data projects. Positive Sentiment: The company generated nearly $1.2 billion from asset sales year to date, including the IPO of its U.S. colocation data center business, in which Brookfield retains a 64% stake. Management said public-market monetizations are expanding its exit options and helping fund new investments.

The company generated nearly $1.2 billion from asset sales year to date, including the IPO of its U.S. colocation data center business, in which Brookfield retains a 64% stake. Management said public-market monetizations are expanding its exit options and helping fund new investments. Positive Sentiment: Brookfield said its AI infrastructure pipeline is expanding, including a planned 1.2-gigawatt Kentucky AI campus, a 200-megawatt South Korean sovereign-compute project, and a fivefold expansion of its Bloom Energy framework to $25 billion of potential CapEx. However, significant equity deployment is expected to be back-end loaded over the next several years.

Brookfield said its AI infrastructure pipeline is expanding, including a planned 1.2-gigawatt Kentucky AI campus, a 200-megawatt South Korean sovereign-compute project, and a fivefold expansion of its Bloom Energy framework to $25 billion of potential CapEx. However, significant equity deployment is expected to be back-end loaded over the next several years. Neutral Sentiment: Management expects to complete the corporate simplification combining BIP and BIPC into a single publicly traded corporation in the fourth quarter of 2026, following shareholder meetings on October 14. The company expects improved liquidity and broader investor access without meaningful costs to the business.

Management expects to complete the corporate simplification combining BIP and BIPC into a single publicly traded corporation in the fourth quarter of 2026, following shareholder meetings on October 14. The company expects improved liquidity and broader investor access without meaningful costs to the business. Negative Sentiment: Executives acknowledged growing community and regulatory resistance to data center development, particularly in the U.S., with concerns about electricity rates, water usage, and noise. They said Brookfield is prioritizing locations with local support and projects using measures such as closed-loop cooling and dedicated power generation.

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Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:BIP traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $42.13. 1,181,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company's 50-day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.42.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners's payout ratio is currently 275.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Brookfield Infrastructure Partners news, CFO David Tyler Krant bought 1,150 shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.10 per share, with a total value of $55,315.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 2,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $103,415. This trade represents a 115.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,475 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $53,696,000 after acquiring an additional 195,276 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 24,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $2,595,000. Glenview Trust co acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 724,975 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $24,287,000 after purchasing an additional 58,511 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. NYSE: BIP is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company's utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

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