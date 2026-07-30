Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners NYSE: BIP reported second-quarter funds from operations of $702 million, or $0.89 per unit, up 10% from a year earlier, as inflation-linked utility rates, higher transportation and midstream activity, new data projects and recently completed investments supported results.

Chief Financial Officer David Krant said the company’s organic growth fell within its long-term target range of 6% to 9%. He also said new investments contributed cash returns “meaningfully above” the yield on completed asset sales.

Get BIP alerts: Sign Up

Segment Results Show Broad-Based Growth

The utility segment generated FFO of $196 million, a 5% increase from the prior year. Growth reflected inflation indexation, capital added to the rate base and the contribution from a South Korean industrial gas business acquired last year. Those gains were partly offset by earnings lost from the sales of a Brazilian electricity transmission concession and a Mexican regulated natural-gas transmission business.

Transport FFO totaled $311 million. After normalizing for capital recycling activity, the segment increased 7% from the prior year. Krant said volumes at rail, port and toll-road operations rose between 3% and 7% year over year, while the North American railcar leasing platform acquired Jan. 1 also added to results.

Midstream FFO climbed 17% to $183 million, aided by strong utilization and elevated commodity pricing at the company’s Canadian diversified midstream business. The recently acquired U.S. refined-products pipeline system also contributed, more than offsetting lost earnings from the sale of a U.S. gas pipeline last year.

Data segment FFO rose 36% to $154 million. Krant attributed the increase to the U.S. bulk fiber network acquired in September, income from data-center developers and an initial contribution from the company’s partnership with Intel to construct semiconductor foundries in Arizona.

Asset Sales Generate $1.2 Billion So Far in 2026

Brookfield Infrastructure said it has generated nearly $1.2 billion in asset-sale proceeds so far this year and has several additional sale processes underway. Krant said the company remains confident in meeting its capital-recycling objective for 2026.

A key transaction was the initial public offering of the company’s U.S. colocation data-center operation on the New York Stock Exchange. Since its 2018 investment, Brookfield said it increased the operation’s EBITDA by more than four times and expanded capacity from 115 megawatts to about 390 megawatts, including through the purchase of more than 40 sites in a bankruptcy process.

The IPO generated approximately $1.2 billion in gross proceeds. Brookfield retained a 64% ownership interest and said the platform could potentially expand to about 1 gigawatt of capacity through equipment optimization and under-roof expansion.

Other monetizations included sales of stakes in Indian telecom-tower and gas-transmission businesses that together produced nearly $100 million of proceeds net to BIP. The company also completed a majority-interest sale in a contracted container portfolio that generated about $60 million to BIP, and its North American railcar leasing platform produced roughly $20 million in proceeds through a structured investment framework.

AI Infrastructure Pipeline Expands

Chief Executive Officer Sam Pollock said Brookfield Infrastructure had secured or deployed more than $800 million into new investments during the first half of the year. These included the acquisition of Clarus, described as New Zealand’s leading gas infrastructure utility, which is expected to close in coming weeks, and an increased equity commitment under the company’s framework with Bloom Energy.

Brookfield expanded its Bloom framework fivefold, from $5 billion to $25 billion in total capital expenditures, to support behind-the-meter power solutions for hyperscale customers. Pollock said the company would commit material capital only after securing appropriate commercial arrangements and meeting risk-adjusted return objectives.

The company also outlined several AI-related initiatives, including its selection by the U.S. Department of Energy to develop a Kentucky AI data-center campus designed to support more than 1.2 gigawatts of compute capacity. Brookfield has formed a consortium to advance the project under a bring-your-own-power model.

In South Korea, Brookfield, NAVER and NVIDIA announced plans for 200 megawatts of sovereign compute capacity. Under the proposed arrangement, Brookfield would be the exclusive capital partner financing GPU deployment at the campus.

Lief Williams, a managing director focused on AI infrastructure, said development yields remained in the high-single-digit to low-double-digit range. He said annual lease escalators were generally at the high end of a 2% to 3% range, while some customers have shown openness to 20-year initial lease terms for greenfield projects.

Pollock said AI-factory investments are expected to be back-end loaded because development capital is deployed over time. Over a three- to five-year period, he said the strategy could become a significant component of Brookfield Infrastructure’s investments.

Corporate Simplification Planned for Fourth Quarter

Brookfield Infrastructure is also pursuing a corporate simplification that would convert BIP and BIPC into a single publicly traded corporation, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Inc. Pollock said the company expects the structure to improve trading liquidity, increase demand from index funds and exchange-traded funds, and broaden access to investors seeking a traditional corporate structure.

Special meetings of BIP unitholders and BIPC shareholders are scheduled for Oct. 14. The company expects the transaction to be tax-deferred for Canadian and U.S. investors and to close in the fourth quarter of 2026 without meaningful cost to the business.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. NYSE: BIP is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company's utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners wasn't on the list.

While Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here