Brown & Brown (BRO) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect Brown & Brown to post earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $1.7141 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 17.94%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brown & Brown to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $69.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average of $67.09. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $104.97.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Brown & Brown's payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $73.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $78.62.

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Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 47,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,159.10. This trade represents a 4.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,679.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,318 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $112,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,623 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,615,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,026,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,120,826 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,230,602,000 after acquiring an additional 660,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 658.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 748,610 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $59,664,000 after purchasing an additional 649,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company's stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc NYSE: BRO is a professional insurance brokerage and risk advisory firm that provides a broad range of property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, and specialty insurance products. The company works with commercial, public sector and individual clients to design and place insurance programs, manage claims and loss control, and deliver risk management consulting. Its services also include wholesale brokerage, program administration and other specialty distribution solutions that connect carriers and intermediaries to niche markets.

Brown & Brown operates through a decentralized model of operating units and subsidiaries, enabling local client service with the scale to access national and specialty markets.

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