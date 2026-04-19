BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$103.88.

Several analysts recently commented on DOO shares. TD Securities lowered BRP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered BRP from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$125.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BRP from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Desjardins decreased their price target on BRP from C$138.00 to C$97.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on BRP from C$117.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

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Key Stories Impacting BRP

Here are the key news stories impacting BRP this week:

Positive Sentiment: Desjardins cut its price target from C$138 to C$97 but kept a "buy" rating, implying ~28.9% upside from a recent reference price — a vote of confidence that may support buying interest. Article Title

Desjardins cut its price target from C$138 to C$97 but kept a "buy" rating, implying ~28.9% upside from a recent reference price — a vote of confidence that may support buying interest. Positive Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece argues tariff-related fears are "justified, but exaggerated," suggesting that tariff risk to BRP's outlook may be more limited than headlines imply — this can temper selling pressure. Article Title

A Seeking Alpha piece argues tariff-related fears are "justified, but exaggerated," suggesting that tariff risk to BRP's outlook may be more limited than headlines imply — this can temper selling pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Scotia lowered its target from C$117 to C$80 and moved to "sector perform," which leaves only modest upside (~6.3%) from the quoted reference price — a smaller downgrade that may have limited market impact. Article Title Article Title

Scotia lowered its target from C$117 to C$80 and moved to "sector perform," which leaves only modest upside (~6.3%) from the quoted reference price — a smaller downgrade that may have limited market impact. Negative Sentiment: National Bank Financial downgraded BRP from "outperform" to "hold" and cut its target from C$125 to C$80 — a material ratcheting down that adds downward pressure on sentiment. Article Title Article Title

National Bank Financial downgraded BRP from "outperform" to "hold" and cut its target from C$125 to C$80 — a material ratcheting down that adds downward pressure on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: TD Securities downgraded BRP from "strong-buy" to "hold," another downward shift in analyst conviction that likely weighs on medium‑term sentiment. Article Title Article Title

TD Securities downgraded BRP from "strong-buy" to "hold," another downward shift in analyst conviction that likely weighs on medium‑term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity also cut its rating to "hold," adding to the cluster of downgrades that could increase short-term volatility and reduce analyst-driven buying. Article Title

BRP Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$79.17 on Friday. BRP has a 1-year low of C$43.88 and a 1-year high of C$112.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business's 50 day moving average is C$97.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$97.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 443.59.

BRP (TSE:DOO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter. BRP had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 3.45%.The company had revenue of C$2.46 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 6.890971 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. BRP's payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

About BRP

BRP designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and personal watercraft under the Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, and Lynx brand names. It also builds engines under the Rotax brand (after discontinuing the Evinrude outboard engine business in 2020) and offers clothing, parts, and accessories that cater to its core consumers. In 2018, BRP created a marine group, acquiring boat manufacturers Alumacraft, Triton (which makes Manitou pontoon boats), and Telwater (in Australia).

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