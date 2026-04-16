BRP (NASDAQ:DOO) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Canaccord Genuity Group

BRP (NASDAQ:DOO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DOO. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of BRP from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BRP from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of BRP from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $80.50.

Get BRP alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRP

BRP Price Performance

BRP stock opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.56. BRP has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $81.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,701,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,758,000.

BRP News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BRP this week:

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, headquartered in Valcourt, Quebec, designs, manufactures and distributes powersports vehicles and propulsion systems for recreational and utility use. The company traces its roots to the Bombardier family and the early development of the snowmobile, and it operates as a global manufacturer of recreational vehicles and related technologies.

BRP’s product portfolio includes snowmobiles, personal watercraft and sport boats, off-road vehicles (including all-terrain and side-by-side models) and three‑wheel on‑road vehicles.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BRP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BRP wasn't on the list.

While BRP currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here