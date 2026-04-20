Free Trial
→ Trump launches new “Manhattan Project” (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

BRP (NASDAQ:DOO) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026

Key Points

  • Citigroup lowered its price target on BRP from $86 to $75 and maintained a "neutral" rating, implying about a 29.65% upside from the stock's recent price of $57.85.
  • Consensus among analysts is a "Hold" with an average price target of $75; most firms rate BRP as Hold (seven), with one Buy and one Strong Buy, and recent notes include downgrades from TD Securities and TD Cowen while Wells Fargo initiated coverage at Overweight.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOO - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target indicates a potential upside of 29.65% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities downgraded BRP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded BRP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on BRP from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BRP in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $75.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DOO

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOO opened at $57.85 on Monday. BRP has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $81.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $70.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, headquartered in Valcourt, Quebec, designs, manufactures and distributes powersports vehicles and propulsion systems for recreational and utility use. The company traces its roots to the Bombardier family and the early development of the snowmobile, and it operates as a global manufacturer of recreational vehicles and related technologies.

BRP’s product portfolio includes snowmobiles, personal watercraft and sport boats, off-road vehicles (including all-terrain and side-by-side models) and three‑wheel on‑road vehicles.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for BRP (NASDAQ:DOO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in BRP Right Now?

Before you consider BRP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BRP wasn't on the list.

While BRP currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer)
Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer)
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines