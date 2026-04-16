BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$97.00 Price Target at Desjardins

BRP (TSE:DOO - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$138.00 to C$97.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' price objective points to a potential upside of 32.04% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD downgraded BRP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$119.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ci Capital lowered their price target on BRP from C$128.00 to C$119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on BRP from C$128.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial cut BRP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$125.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on BRP from C$131.00 to C$124.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$103.88.

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BRP Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of DOO stock traded up C$3.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$73.46. The company had a trading volume of 859,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 443.59, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. BRP has a twelve month low of C$43.88 and a twelve month high of C$112.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is C$98.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$97.78.

BRP (TSE:DOO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.46 billion during the quarter. BRP had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 3.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 6.890971 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BRP this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Canaccord lowered its price target to C$90.00 (from C$118.00); the new target still implies roughly ~20% upside from recent levels, but the cut accompanies a downgrade to "hold." Canaccord price target cut

Canaccord lowered its price target to C$90.00 (from C$118.00); the new target still implies roughly ~20% upside from recent levels, but the cut accompanies a downgrade to "hold." Neutral Sentiment: TD lowered its price target to C$84.00 (from C$119.00) while downgrading the stock to "hold"; the reduced target also still implies upside versus recent trade. TD price target cut

TD lowered its price target to C$84.00 (from C$119.00) while downgrading the stock to "hold"; the reduced target also still implies upside versus recent trade. Negative Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity formally downgraded BRP to "hold" (sell‑side sentiment weakening). Canaccord downgrade article

Canaccord Genuity formally downgraded BRP to "hold" (sell‑side sentiment weakening). Negative Sentiment: TD Securities downgraded BRP from "strong‑buy" to "hold," signaling less near‑term conviction from a major dealer. TD downgrade article

TD Securities downgraded BRP from "strong‑buy" to "hold," signaling less near‑term conviction from a major dealer. Negative Sentiment: National Bank Financial cut its rating from "strong‑buy" to "hold," adding to the cluster of downgrades hitting market sentiment. National Bank Financial downgrade

About BRP

BRP designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and personal watercraft under the Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, and Lynx brand names. It also builds engines under the Rotax brand (after discontinuing the Evinrude outboard engine business in 2020) and offers clothing, parts, and accessories that cater to its core consumers. In 2018, BRP created a marine group, acquiring boat manufacturers Alumacraft, Triton (which makes Manitou pontoon boats), and Telwater (in Australia).

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