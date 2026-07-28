Bruker (BRKR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $853.5740 million for the quarter. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $823.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.62 million. Bruker had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bruker to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bruker Stock Up 4.0%

BRKR stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.45. 272,170 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,839. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.80, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $64.54.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Bruker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 40.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 890 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bruker by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,571 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. UBS Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bruker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bruker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.79.

View Our Latest Report on BRKR

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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