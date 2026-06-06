Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.5385.

BRKR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bruker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bruker in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company.

Get Bruker alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BRKR

Bruker Stock Down 6.0%

Bruker stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -234.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $823.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Bruker's payout ratio is -83.33%.

Insider Activity at Bruker

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 128,443 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,875.70. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 5,291.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth $36,000. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth $1,222,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 113.3% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 3,844 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 100,380 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company's stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bruker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bruker wasn't on the list.

While Bruker currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here