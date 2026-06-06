Free Trial
→ Trump’s New Dollar revealed (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
June 6, 2026
Bruker logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bruker received a consensus analyst rating of “Hold” from 15 research firms, with an average 1-year price target of about $50.54.
  • The company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, posting $0.31 EPS versus the $0.23 estimate and revenue of $823.4 million, while also issuing FY 2026 EPS guidance of 2.10 to 2.15.
  • Bruker announced a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, payable July 7, and the stock is also seeing ongoing institutional activity, with hedge funds holding a large portion of shares.
  • Five stocks we like better than Bruker.

Shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.5385.

BRKR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bruker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bruker in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BRKR

Bruker Stock Down 6.0%

Bruker stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -234.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $823.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Bruker's payout ratio is -83.33%.

Insider Activity at Bruker

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 128,443 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,875.70. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 5,291.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth $36,000. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth $1,222,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 113.3% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 3,844 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 100,380 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company's stock.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Bruker Right Now?

Before you consider Bruker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bruker wasn't on the list.

While Bruker currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
By Thomas Hughes | May 31, 2026
tc pixel
How to claim a stake in SpaceX before the June 12 IPO
How to claim a stake in SpaceX before the June 12 IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
These 3 Software Stocks Are Buying Back Shares Hand Over Fist
These 3 Software Stocks Are Buying Back Shares Hand Over Fist
By Jessica Mitacek | May 30, 2026
Will the SpaceX IPO Put These 5 Public Space Stocks Into a Higher Orbit?
Will the SpaceX IPO Put These 5 Public Space Stocks Into a Higher Orbit?
By Ryan Hasson | June 2, 2026
Drone Stocks Soar As Pentagon Considers Funding, Including a Trump-Linked Name
Drone Stocks Soar As Pentagon Considers Funding, Including a Trump-Linked Name
By Leo Miller | June 1, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX will mint billionaires. You won't be one of them.
SpaceX will mint billionaires. You won't be one of them.
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
By Ryan Hasson | June 4, 2026
3 Up-and-Coming Stocks That Could Be the Next NVIDIA
3 Up-and-Coming Stocks That Could Be the Next NVIDIA
By Chris Markoch | June 1, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Tech Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on This Dip (One Is Down 22% Today)
3 Tech Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on This Dip (One Is Down 22% Today)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
AI Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought Before the Build-Out Was Over (Most Aren‘t Ready)
AI Stocks You'll Wish You Bought Before the Build-Out Was Over (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines