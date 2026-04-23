Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Price Down 8.7% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) were down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.15 and last traded at $36.2320. Approximately 737,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,292,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

Get Bruker alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Bruker from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bruker from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $49.38.

View Our Latest Report on BRKR

Bruker Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -235.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $977.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $964.61 million. Bruker had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.Bruker's quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Bruker's dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 128,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,124,875.70. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sector Gamma AS raised its stake in Bruker by 28.0% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 250,909 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 54,939 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 606.8% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,155 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $9,800,000 after buying an additional 258,545 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Bruker by 40.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 143,257 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 41,289 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 120.3% during the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 349,596 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $11,358,000 after buying an additional 190,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC raised its stake in Bruker by 233.0% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,096,226 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $35,079,000 after buying an additional 766,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company's stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bruker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bruker wasn't on the list.

While Bruker currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here