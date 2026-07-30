Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.37, Zacks reports. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. Brunswick's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Brunswick updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.200-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 4.350-4.750 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Brunswick's conference call:

Second-quarter results exceeded expectations , with sales up 8% to $1.6 billion and adjusted EPS up 34% to $1.56. Growth was broad-based across all segments, supported by pricing, product mix, OEM demand, and recurring-revenue businesses.

, with sales up 8% to $1.6 billion and adjusted EPS up 34% to $1.56. Growth was broad-based across all segments, supported by pricing, product mix, OEM demand, and recurring-revenue businesses. Brunswick raised its full-year outlook to $5.7 billion–$5.8 billion in revenue, approximately 8% adjusted operating margin, and adjusted EPS of $4.35–$4.75; free-cash-flow guidance increased to more than $400 million. The company also plans to retire at least $160 million of debt by year-end.

Demand remains bifurcated, with premium fiberglass and core boat products roughly flat and resilient, while value-oriented runabout models remain pressured by affordability and consumer sentiment. Brunswick expects boat retail sales to finish roughly flat to slightly down, while dealer inventories remain lean and wholesale demand steady.

Recurring and aftermarket businesses continued to perform strongly: Engine Parts & Accessories sales rose 9%, Navico sales increased 7%, and Freedom Boat Club member trips climbed 13% in the first half. Freedom Boat Club also reached its 450th global location, reinforcing Brunswick’s participation-driven revenue streams.

Tariffs and inflation remain material risks, with total 2026 tariff costs estimated at approximately $40 million and newly introduced Section 301 and Canadian tariffs adding about $5 million of incremental net impact. Management also expects roughly $15 million of additional material inflation in the second half, partly offset by expected IEEPA refunds.

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Brunswick Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of BC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.07. The stock had a trading volume of 588,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 1.33. The stock's 50 day moving average is $81.28 and its 200 day moving average is $80.36.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Brunswick's payout ratio is presently -83.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BC. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brunswick from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brunswick from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on BC

Trending Headlines about Brunswick

Here are the key news stories impacting Brunswick this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.56, well above the $1.19-$1.20 analyst consensus and up from $1.16 a year ago. Net sales rose 7.7% year over year to $1.56 billion, while GAAP net earnings increased 85% to $109.8 million. Brunswick Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.56, well above the $1.19-$1.20 analyst consensus and up from $1.16 a year ago. Net sales rose 7.7% year over year to $1.56 billion, while GAAP net earnings increased 85% to $109.8 million. Positive Sentiment: Broad-based sales growth supported the quarter. Propulsion sales increased 7.7%, Engine Parts and Accessories rose 8.9%, Navico Group grew 6.7%, and Boat sales advanced 4.6%. GAAP operating earnings climbed 25.3% to $129.4 million. Brunswick Q2 Net Sales Rise 8 Percent to $1.56 Billion

Propulsion sales increased 7.7%, Engine Parts and Accessories rose 8.9%, Navico Group grew 6.7%, and Boat sales advanced 4.6%. GAAP operating earnings climbed 25.3% to $129.4 million. Positive Sentiment: Full-year adjusted EPS guidance was raised. Brunswick now expects 2026 adjusted EPS of $4.35-$4.75, above the $4.26 consensus estimate. The company maintained revenue guidance of $5.7-$5.8 billion and expects at least $400 million of free cash flow. Brunswick Quarterly Results and Guidance

Brunswick now expects 2026 adjusted EPS of $4.35-$4.75, above the $4.26 consensus estimate. The company maintained revenue guidance of $5.7-$5.8 billion and expects at least $400 million of free cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Management released the results and scheduled an earnings call with executives to discuss performance, cash flow, and the outlook. Investors will likely focus on demand trends, dealer inventories, tariffs, and consumer financing conditions. Brunswick Releases Second Quarter Earnings

Management released the results and scheduled an earnings call with executives to discuss performance, cash flow, and the outlook. Investors will likely focus on demand trends, dealer inventories, tariffs, and consumer financing conditions. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was below expectations. Brunswick forecast adjusted EPS of $1.20-$1.40 versus the $1.45 consensus, with revenue of $1.4-$1.5 billion compared with the $1.5 billion estimate. This softer near-term outlook could temper the positive reaction to the Q2 beat.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 25,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $2,148,901.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 267,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,236,927.36. This represents a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,848,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $211,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,972 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,921,479 shares of the company's stock worth $142,651,000 after purchasing an additional 449,943 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 23.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,420,922 shares of the company's stock worth $78,492,000 after purchasing an additional 267,479 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,528 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,394,000 after purchasing an additional 62,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,664,000 after purchasing an additional 318,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company's stock.

About Brunswick

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

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