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BTG (LON:BTG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
BTG logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

BTG plc (LON:BTG - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 and traded as high as GBX 108. BTG shares last traded at GBX 106.50, with a volume of 114,265 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of BTG in a report on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on BTG from GBX 150 to GBX 155 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on BTG from GBX 160 to GBX 165 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating on shares of BTG in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 160.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTG

BTG Price Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 116.12. The company has a market capitalization of £174.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08.

BTG (LON:BTG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 6th. The company reported GBX 11.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BTG plc will post 44.9999968 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BTG

(Get Free Report)

BTG is a leading financial and real estate advisory group. We use our expertise to enhance, protect, and realise the value of our clients' businesses, assets, and investments. Turning complexity into clarity, we support clients in funding and delivering their projects and navigating periods of challenge and change. We operate across eight seamless service lines, each combining to support our clients throughout every stage of their business's lifecycle. • Restructuring – Restructuring and recovery services supporting businesses through challenges, opportunities, realising value, and regaining control • Financial Advisory – Expert advice for success: developing strategy, evolving leadership, optimising profitability, and maximising capital • Deal Advisory – End-to-end deal expertise de-risking and improving deals for strategic growth or exit through M&As • Funding and Insurance – Tailored finance and insurance solutions driving sustainable success and protecting your business • Agency and Auctions – Expert agency and auction services quickly unlocking property, business, and asset value • Projects and Developments – Planning and delivering bespoke building solutions that help you achieve your property goals • Property Management and Insurance – Insuring and ensuring property portfolio performance through expert management services • Valuations and Asset Advisory – RICS-certified valuations and asset advisory delivering confidence in value across lease and asset strategy With over 1,400 experts working across 50+ UK locations as well as 5 offshore offices, we connect our clients to a national network of expertise.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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