BTIG Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $255.00 to $289.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DDOG. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price objective on Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $305.00 price target on Datadog in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore upped their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Datadog from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $262.45.

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Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $251.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 662.81, a P/E/G ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.54. Datadog has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $17,376,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 434,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,690,388.79. This represents a 14.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total value of $14,612,847.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 531,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,011,846.55. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,376,309 shares of company stock valued at $315,082,602. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1,461.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 273 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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