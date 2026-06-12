BTIG Research Lowers DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $225.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $280.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.55% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on DoorDash from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $350.00 price objective on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DoorDash from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $280.00 price objective on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.11.

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DoorDash Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $154.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61 and a beta of 1.83. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $162.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.41. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $143.30 and a 12-month high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 2,643 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total value of $410,563.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 81,106 shares in the company, valued at $12,599,006.04. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 21,433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,214,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,891,850. This trade represents a 52.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,558 shares of company stock worth $10,914,640. Insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

DoorDash News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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