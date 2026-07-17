BTIG Research Lowers Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $469.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $512.00 to $469.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. BTIG Research's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.57% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $750.00 to $685.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $573.00 to $454.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $549.65.

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Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $402.33 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $378.50 and a fifty-two week high of $603.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company's 50-day moving average is $417.37 and its 200-day moving average is $468.74.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $55,156.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,620. This represents a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.2% during the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.8% in the second quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 419,329 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $166,759,000 after buying an additional 139,422 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 37.4% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,943 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $36,166,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tema ETFs LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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