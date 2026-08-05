BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HSIC. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $89.36.

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Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $92.18. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.47.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 2.95%.The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, Director William K. Daniel purchased 10,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.19 per share, with a total value of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,800. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,731,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,043,000 after buying an additional 184,763 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 28.0% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company's stock worth $235,840,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,873,004 shares of the company's stock worth $211,734,000 after acquiring an additional 56,687 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 11.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,523,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,453,000 after acquiring an additional 256,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3,655.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,666 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Henry Schein

Here are the key news stories impacting Henry Schein this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: Henry Schein reported adjusted EPS of $1.27, above the $1.24 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $3.46 billion versus expectations of approximately $3.37 billion. Revenue increased 6.7% year over year, and EPS rose from $1.10 in the prior-year quarter. HSIC Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates, Stock Climbs

Henry Schein reported adjusted EPS of $1.27, above the $1.24 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $3.46 billion versus expectations of approximately $3.37 billion. Revenue increased 6.7% year over year, and EPS rose from $1.10 in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 guidance: The company now expects adjusted EPS of $5.29 to $5.39 and revenue of $13.8 billion to $13.9 billion. The revenue outlook implies 4.5% to 5.5% growth, while adjusted EBITDA is projected to increase at a mid- to high-single-digit rate. The revenue range is above the roughly $13.7 billion analyst consensus. Henry Schein Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Raises FY2026 Guidance

The company now expects adjusted EPS of $5.29 to $5.39 and revenue of $13.8 billion to $13.9 billion. The revenue outlook implies 4.5% to 5.5% growth, while adjusted EBITDA is projected to increase at a mid- to high-single-digit rate. The revenue range is above the roughly $13.7 billion analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: Growth was broad based: Global Distribution and Value-Added Services sales rose 6.6%, Specialty Products increased 8.7% and Technology sales grew 8.2%. Henry Schein also repurchased approximately 2.6 million shares for $200 million during the quarter, supporting per-share results. Henry Schein 2026 Q2 Results Earnings Call Presentation

Global Distribution and Value-Added Services sales rose 6.6%, Specialty Products increased 8.7% and Technology sales grew 8.2%. Henry Schein also repurchased approximately 2.6 million shares for $200 million during the quarter, supporting per-share results. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling remains a potential overhang: Recent reporting showed six insider sales and no insider purchases over the past six months, including sales by senior executives. This may temper investor enthusiasm, although it is less significant than the company’s current earnings and guidance upgrades. Henry Schein Q2 Revenue Rises 6.7%

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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