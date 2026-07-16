Buenaventura Mining (BVN) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $428.6380 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $624.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.00 million. Buenaventura Mining had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 47.72%. On average, analysts expect Buenaventura Mining to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Buenaventura Mining Price Performance

Shares of Buenaventura Mining stock opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.42. Buenaventura Mining has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $44.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVN. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,473,909 shares of the mining company's stock worth $374,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,205 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $99,804,000 after acquiring an additional 44,033 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 10.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,158,341 shares of the mining company's stock worth $76,842,000 after purchasing an additional 299,822 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,742,829 shares of the mining company's stock worth $48,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,511,011 shares of the mining company's stock worth $42,051,000 after purchasing an additional 268,166 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Buenaventura Mining from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered Buenaventura Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Buenaventura Mining from $42.50 to $34.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Buenaventura Mining from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Buenaventura Mining from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BVN

Buenaventura Mining Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. NYSE: BVN is one of Peru's leading precious metals producers, primarily engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold, silver and base metal mines. Headquartered in Lima, the company's core activities cover the entire mining cycle from concession acquisition and project evaluation to extraction, milling and metal refining. Buenaventura also holds interests in smelting, refining and trading services, enabling it to market its products both domestically and internationally.

The company's principal assets include several operating mines in Peru such as Uchucchacua (silver-lead-zinc), Orcopampa (gold-silver) and the Tambomayo gold mine.

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