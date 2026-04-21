Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.75.

A number of research firms have commented on BBW. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th.

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View Our Latest Stock Report on Build-A-Bear Workshop

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 453.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 682 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE BBW opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $75.85. The stock has a market cap of $497.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company's 50 day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.07.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.01). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 9.85%.The firm had revenue of $154.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Build-A-Bear Workshop's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Build-A-Bear Workshop's payout ratio is 23.06%.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates a specialty retail business focused on interactive “workshop” experiences that allow customers to create customized stuffed animals. Through its in-store and online platforms, the company offers a wide range of plush toys, apparel, accessories and sound modules, enabling guests to personalize each creation. In addition to its core bear products, Build-A-Bear has expanded its portfolio to include licensed characters from leading entertainment and media franchises.

Founded in 1997 by Maxine Clark and headquartered in St.

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