Bumble (BMBL) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $210.4850 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $212.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.59 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 72.04%.The business's revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bumble to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bumble Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Bumble has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business's 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $390.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMBL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bumble from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bumble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $3.90 to $3.60 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $4.33.

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Insider Transactions at Bumble

In related news, major shareholder Buzz Holdings L.P. Bcp sold 7,477,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $28,264,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,374 shares in the company, valued at $73,233.72. This trade represents a 99.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder - Nq L.L.C. Btoa sold 7,477,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $28,264,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,233.72. The trade was a 99.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,954,026 shares of company stock valued at $113,182,633. Company insiders own 15.35% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. EFG International AG bought a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc operates a technology platform designed to facilitate social and professional connections through its suite of apps, most notably the flagship Bumble dating app. The company's core premise is to empower users—particularly women—to make the first move, helping to reshape traditional dating dynamics. In addition to its dating function, Bumble offers mode-switching features that allow users to find friends through “Bumble BFF” or pursue professional networking opportunities via “Bumble Bizz.”

Beyond the Bumble app, the company also owns and operates Badoo, a social discovery platform with a substantial global footprint, particularly in Europe and Latin America.

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