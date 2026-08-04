Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Director Buys $161,400.00 in Stock

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) Director Christopher Mahoney bought 1,500 shares of Bunge Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.60 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 14,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,632. The trade was a 11.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Mahoney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, Christopher Mahoney bought 5,000 shares of Bunge Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.53 per share, for a total transaction of $527,650.00.

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Bunge Global Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.56. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,138,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $134.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $117.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.75.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 1.10%.The company had revenue of $24.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.250-9.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bunge Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glencore plc boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glencore plc now owns 65,612,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $5,844,735,000 after buying an additional 32,806,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,570,009 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,565,136,000 after buying an additional 777,805 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,602,320 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,478,960,000 after acquiring an additional 402,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,141 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $618,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,426,049 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $216,112,000 after acquiring an additional 179,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Bunge Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

Further Reading

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