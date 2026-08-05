Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) CMO Jennifer Vecchio Sells 1,678 Shares

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total transaction of $619,249.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 77,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,660,015.44. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Vecchio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Jennifer Vecchio sold 1,678 shares of Burlington Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $529,274.76.

On Friday, June 12th, Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,920 shares of Burlington Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $7,144,807.60.

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Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of BURL stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.55. The company's stock had a trading volume of 645,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,857. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.49 and a 52-week high of $378.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $334.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.18.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $367.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $438.00 price objective on Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $374.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $361.56.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,604.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,449 shares of the company's stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 91.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,033.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company's stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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