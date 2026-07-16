Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Hits New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $352.50 and last traded at $354.7220, with a volume of 10728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $345.24.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $374.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $353.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Trading Up 3.2%

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $318.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 5.24%.The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In related news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 2,343 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total value of $790,106.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,073.02. This trade represents a 62.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,920 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $7,144,807.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 81,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,669,736.01. This trade represents a 20.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 28,714 shares of company stock worth $9,661,022 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 6.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company's stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the company's stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, DV Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $247,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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