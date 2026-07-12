BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Downgraded to "Buy" Rating by Wall Street Zen

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BWLP. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of BW LPG in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Pareto Securities cut BW LPG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Dnb Carnegie upgraded BW LPG from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of BW LPG from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BW LPG has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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BW LPG Price Performance

BW LPG stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.71. 367,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,125. BW LPG has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company's fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $838.89 million during the quarter. BW LPG had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BW LPG in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BW LPG during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BW LPG in the second quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in BW LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BW LPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

About BW LPG

BW LPG NYSE: BWLP is a pure‐play owner and operator of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers. The company's core business centers on the maritime transportation of LPG, predominantly propane and butane, under both time‐ and voyage‐charter arrangements. Its fleet comprises pressurized and semi‐refrigerated vessels designed to meet the specific requirements of LPG producers, traders and end‐users around the world.

Headquartered in Singapore, BW LPG serves a global customer base, with commercial offices in key energy hubs including Houston, London, Dubai and Tokyo.

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