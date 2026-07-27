BWX Technologies (BWXT) Projected to Release Earnings on Monday

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $903.9180 million for the quarter. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. BWX Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BWX Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $174.48 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $191.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $143.07 and a 1-year high of $241.82.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded BWX Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWXT

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,472,181.71. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,477. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 359 shares of the technology company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 309.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 463 shares of the technology company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

Further Reading

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