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BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
BWX Technologies logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • BWX Technologies has an average analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from 15 covering firms, with a consensus 12-month price target of $228. Recent analyst actions included multiple target raises, though Wells Fargo still rates the stock underweight.
  • The company posted strong quarterly results, with earnings of $1.12 per share versus estimates of $0.92 and revenue of $860.2 million, up 26.1% year over year. BWXT also reaffirmed guidance for FY 2026 EPS of $4.60–$4.75.
  • There was notable insider selling, including CEO Rex D. Geveden and CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald, while institutional ownership remains high at 94.39%. The stock recently traded at $177.32, below its 50-day and 200-day averages.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $205.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BWXT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,472,181.71. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,477. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell & Spears LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company's stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the technology company's stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWXT opened at $177.32 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $197.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.04. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $136.18 and a 12-month high of $241.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.BWX Technologies's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.88%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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