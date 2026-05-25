BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWXT. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,983 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.61, for a total value of $413,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,477. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 15,744 shares of company stock worth $3,256,101 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $4,461,000. BankChampaign National Association acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $645,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,005,621 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $205,639,000 after acquiring an additional 52,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,142 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE BWXT opened at $202.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $213.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.50. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $109.09 and a 52-week high of $241.82. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies's payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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