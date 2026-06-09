BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Acquired Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. NYSE: BWXT. In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in BWX Technologies stock on May 8th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Martin Marietta Materials NYSE: MLM on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group NYSE: EME on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide NASDAQ: CHRW on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/26/2026.

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BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

BWXT stock opened at $187.44 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.96 and a 1-year high of $241.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.78.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at $41,472,181.71. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,477. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BWXT. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWXT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $9,754,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 51.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,192 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $57,743,000 after acquiring an additional 105,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in BWX Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,375,740 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $237,783,000 after acquiring an additional 216,707 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 354.7% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,941,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company's stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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