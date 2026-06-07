BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on BXP from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays cut their target price on BXP from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered BXP from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BXP from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on BXP from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

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BXP Price Performance

BXP stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. The business's 50-day moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.80. BXP has a 1 year low of $49.72 and a 1 year high of $79.33.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.94). BXP had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $872.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. BXP's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BXP will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BXP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. BXP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,613.35. This trade represents a 86.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $287,208.78. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 7,063 shares of company stock worth $418,955 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in BXP by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,382,890 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,038,176,000 after buying an additional 4,503,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BXP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,419,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in BXP by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,401,513 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $564,883,000 after buying an additional 232,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BXP by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,027 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $287,121,000 after buying an additional 55,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BXP by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,101,236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $276,751,000 after buying an additional 204,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

BXP Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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