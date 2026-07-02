BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.90.

Several research analysts have commented on BXP shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BXP from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised BXP from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BXP from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BXP from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on BXP from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

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Insider Transactions at BXP

In other news, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 26,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,732,597.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,417.65. This represents a 81.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $287,208.78. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,552 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BXP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC raised its position in BXP by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BXP by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of BXP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of BXP by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,578 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of BXP by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXP Price Performance

BXP stock opened at $67.66 on Thursday. BXP has a one year low of $49.72 and a one year high of $79.33. The company's fifty day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $872.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.11 million. BXP had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.09%.BXP's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BXP will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. BXP's dividend payout ratio is 140.70%.

BXP Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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